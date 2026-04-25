Horsens [Denmark], April 25 (ANI): The scoring system in badminton is set to undergo a massive change from next year onwards, as the current best-of-three, first-to-21 system will be replaced by the best-of-three, first-to-15 system.

From January 4 next year, as per Olympics.com, the badminton matches will be played as best-of-three matches, with 15 matches per game at stake. The change was voted on during the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Annual General Meeting in Horsens, Denmark, currently the host to the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026.

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As per BWF, the new system "offers a strong and sustainable foundation for the sport's future."

It outperformed both the 3x21 system and the alternative option of the 5x11 system during the data review.

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It is also hoped that through this scoring system, there will be shorter matches with more predictable lengths, which will help players in getting more recovery time and organisers and broadcasters with scheduling of matches.

"We are building a sport that speaks to the next generation, while continuing to invest in the long-term future of our players," said BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul in a press release as quoted by Olympics.com.

On the possible concerns that could be raised by players, fans and some national badminton federations worldwide, the BWF president said, "This decision does not change the fundamental nature of badminton. The skill, the tactics, the physical and mental demands, and the drama of the sport will remain."

"What this change does is strengthen the sport by protecting what makes badminton special, and ensuring the world's best players can continue to compete, inspire, and connect with fans globally for longer," she signed off. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)