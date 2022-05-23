New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Badminton Association of India (BAI) handed a cash prize to the triumphant Indian contingent from the Thomas Cup upon their arrival in the country in New Delhi.

The Indian team scripted history on May 15 by winning the first-ever Thomas Cup crown since its inception in 1949.

BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the Indian team on this historic achievement as BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra alongside other BAI officials and chief national coach Pullela Gopichand were present on the occasion. BAI also handed a cash prize of Rs one crore to the Indian team and Rs 20 lakh to the support staff.

Indian team clinched the Thomas Cup title for the first time in the 73-year history of the world's most prestigious badminton men's team championship by thrashing 14-time champions Indonesia in Bangkok.

No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus year history. Indian men reached the Thomas Cup semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women's team made it to the Uber Cup top-four in 2014 and 2016.

The Indian team, featuring Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and others, have given a good account of themselves at this year's tournament. (ANI)

