Queensland [Australia], October 9 (ANI): Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has termed the delivery from Shikha Pandey which dismissed Australia batter Alyssa Healy in the second T20I on Saturday as the ball of the century in women's cricket.

Shikha clean bowled the Australian opener in the very first over of the innings in the ongoing 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Carrara Oval.

The delivery by Shikha Pandey moved in a mile off the seam. The Indian pacer beat Healy all ends up with both swing and seam movement and the ball clipped the top of middle.

Wasim Jaffer took note of this and wrote on Twitter: "Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey #AUSvIND."

Earlier put into bat first, a cameo from Pooja Vastrakar masked a fairly disappointing show from India.

After Tayla Vlaeminck removed both openers inside the first three overs, the Aussies ran riot. It was an Indian innings characterised by poor shot selection and calamitous running between the wickets. But the Vastrakar cameo (top-scoring with 37* off 26) certainly kept them in the contest. (ANI)

