After weeks of intense competition and some breathtaking cricket, it has all boiled down to the playoffs which would start with table-toppers Delhi Capitals facing Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 on Sunday, October 10. The match would be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Delhi Capitals' winning momentum was put to a halt by Royal Challengers Bangalore, with KS Bharat stealing the show and snatching the win with a last-ball six when these two sides faced in one of the league's closing matches on Friday. A loss ahead of the much-important Qualifier 1 was definitely something that Delhi could have avoided but it would not bother them much since they have been in good form and have performed well as a unit. And their finish at the top of the table is a testament to that fact. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: DC, CSK, RCB and KKR Qualify for Playoffs

For Chennai though, three consecutive losses ahead of the playoffs can potentially be a sign of concern. The 2018 champions became the first side to qualify for the playoffs this season but defeats to Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have derailed their momentum and they would have to regroup really quickly to defeat a dominant side like Delhi. A loss in Qualifier 1 would provide the losing side another opportunity to make it to the final and although that is a privilege of finishing within the top-two positions on the points table, neither Delhi nor Chennai would want to leave it that late. Hence, a riveting contest awaits us. VIVO IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List

DC vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper - MS Dhoni (CSK) can be picked as your DC vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team wicketkeeper.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Shimron Hetmyer (DC) and Faf Du Plessis (CSK) can be the five batsmen in your DC vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Axar Patel (DC) can be picked as the two all-rounders on this side.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Shardul Thakur (CSK), Avesh Khan (DC) and Anrich Nortje (DC) can be the three bowlers in the team.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: MS Dhoni (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Shimron Hetmyer (DC), Faf Du Plessis (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Axar Patel (DC), Shardul Thakur (CSK), Avesh Khan (DC) and Anrich Nortje (DC) VIVO IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) can be your captain for DC vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy team, while Avesh Khan (DC) can be elected as your vice-captain.

