Chattogram [Bangladesh], November 27 (ANI): Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique dominated the proceedings as Pakistan lost no wicket on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday.

At stumps on Day 2, Pakistan's score read 145/0 with the visitors still trailing by 185 runs. Abid Ali (93*) and Abdullah Shafique (52*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of MCFC vs HFC, in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

After bundling out Bangladesh for 330, Pakistan got off to an excellent start as openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique took the visitors' score to 79/0 at the tea interval.

Both batters ensured that the visitors did not lose a single wicket before the close of play on Day 2.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Earlier, resuming the day at 253/4, Bangladesh kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and the hosts were bundled out for 330. Liton Das top-scored with 114 while Mushfiqur Rahim also played a 91-run knock. For Pakistan, Hasan Ali scalped five wickets.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 330 (Liton Das 114, Mushfiqur Rahim 91, Hasan Ali 5-51); Pakistan 145/0 (Abid Ali 93*, Abdullah Shafique 52*; Abu Jayed 0-29). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)