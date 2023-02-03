Dhaka, Feb 3 (PTI) Bangladesh have extended the contract of fast bowling coach Allan Donald till this year's ICC ODI World Cup in India.

Donald took up the Bangladesh job in March, 2022 and his contract was until last year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

But the Bangladesh Cricket Board later extended his contract till the home series against India.

"Donald's contract is extended till the World Cup," BCB's cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying by 'Cricbuzz' website.

According to the report, the South African pace legend is expected to reach Dhaka by February 22 ahead of the upcoming tour of England, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, scheduled to begin on March 1.

Bangladesh is also expecting the arrival of the team's newly-appointed head coach Chandika Hathurusingha.

The ODI World Cup will be hosted by India in October-November this year.

