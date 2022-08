Sharjah, Aug 30 (PTI) Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in their Asia Cup opener against Afghanistan here on Tuesday.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman. PTI

