Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 18 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced that it will be allowing its players to participate in individual practice sessions from July 19.

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) in Sylhet and Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium (SANS) in Khulna have been chosen as four venues for the first phase of the individual practice sessions.

Also Read | AB de Villiers Is Back! Fans Delighted to See Former South African Skipper in Action During 3TC Solidarity Cup.

"BCB prepared four venues for the practice session by following all the necessary safety protocols. Players will take part in running and gym at the academy, batting at the indoor centre. The other three venues will be available for running and gym only," the BCB said in an official statement.

The 9 players for the first phase of the practice sessions are -- Mushfiqur Rahim (Dhaka), Imrul Kayes (Dhaka), Mohammad Mithun (Dhaka), Shafiul Islam (Dhaka), Syed Khaled Ahmed (Sylhet), Nasum Ahmed (Sylhet), Nurul Hasan (Khulna), Mahadi Hasan (Khulna), and Nayeem Hasan (Chattogram).

Also Read | England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 2nd Test Day 3: Manchester Weather Forecast Predicts More Rain, Start of Play Delayed.

Bangladesh last played against Zimbabwe in an ODI and T20I series earlier this year in March.

Earlier, Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh, comprising of two Tests was also postponed due to the pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)