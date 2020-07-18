Fans finally got to see AB de Villiers back in action during the 3TC Solidarity Cup. The tournament is marking the return of cricket in South Africa and De Villiers is leading the Eagles in the tournament. The 36-year-old came out to bat in the second innings after opener Rassie Van der Dussen got dismissed after scoring mere 8 runs. Nevertheless, the skipper joined forces with Aiden Markram and the duo rained fours and sixes all over the park. Fans were nothing but ecstatic seeing De Villiers back on the cricket field as they took to Twitter and expressed their delight. 3TC Solidarity Cup: South African Players Including AB de Villiers, CSA Director Graeme Smith and Makhaya Ntini Take a Knee.

Three teams – Takealot Eagles, Mr D Food Kites and OUTsurance Kingfishers – are participating in one game in the ongoing match. The encounter is a 36-over affair with each team batting for 12 overs. Those 12 overs will be split into two of six overs each. The teams will turn by turn face-off each other. Notably, only eight players are playing per side. The game created also created a lot of buzzes as AB de Villiers was set to mark his presence. As expected, when the former Proteas skipper took the field with the bat in hand, fans went gaga and showcased their happiness. Have a look. 3TC Solidarity Cup Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar.

He's Back!!

AB De Villiers is back in action. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DYEP8Y8sYj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 18, 2020

Mr. 360!!

172 Days!!

Love For AB!!

Waiting For More!!

ABD 11*(7) Let's Wait For The Nxt 6 Overs 😍❤️ ABD Is Back 🤩🔥#ABDevilliers pic.twitter.com/thrQx40klW — RCB Trends™ (@Offl_RcbTrends) July 18, 2020

Happiness!!

Memes in Action!!

Speaking of the game, Kingfishers made 56/2 in their allotted first six overs against Kites. Janeman Malan (30) and Reeza Hendricks (20) played a key role in guiding their side to the total. However, Eagles went past their tally as they scored 66/1 in their first innings courtesy Aiden Markram’s 47 while De Villiers is unbeaten on 11 and will like to add many more runs in Eagles’ tally in the second innings.

