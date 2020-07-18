ENG vs WI 2nd Test Day 3, live score updates: England are in the driver’s seat in the second Test against West Indies at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Dominic Sibley and Ben Stokes posed impressive centuries as England declared their innings on 469 for nine. The visitors trail by 437 runs and have lost the wicket of opener John Campbell. Its and uphill task for Windies as England continue to enjoy the upper hand in this Test. Remember, it is West Indies who lead the three-match series 1-0 but appears that lead in now in some danger. Nonetheless, a good day’s cricket is all Windies need to bounce back in this fixture. Stay tuned for ENG vs WI live score updates. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs West Indies 2nd Test 2020 Day 3 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs WI Match on Sony SIX.

On day two England showed complete dominance thanks to centuries by Sibley and Stokes. The duo added 260-run stand for the fourth wicket to take England to a big total. While Sibley was dismissed for 120, Stokes went on to score 176. For Windies, Roston Chase picked a five-wicket haul. England vs West Indies Stat Highlights, 2nd Test 2020, Day 2: Ben Stokes, Dominic Sibley Put Hosts on Driver’s Seat.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad.

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.