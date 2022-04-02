Durban, Apr 2 (AP) Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 80 not out rescued Bangladesh and saw it recover to 183-5 at lunch on the third day of the first test against South Africa on Saturday.

He was helped by Litton Das (41 not out) and their unbroken 82-run stand for the fifth wicket revived the tourists after they were 101-5.

Nightwatchman Taskin Ahmed (1) lasted just two overs of the session before he was caught in the gully by Wiaan Mulder to give pace bowler Lizaad Williams a first test wicket on his debut.

But that very early breakthrough was the only one for South Africa in the morning. Mahmudul hit eight fours and kept South Africa at bay for the rest of the session.

Bangladesh started the day on 98-4 after offspinner Simon Harmer took all four of those wickets for South Africa on the second day. AP

