Gujarat Titans are set to take on Delhi Capitals in match 10 of IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 2. The match would be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and it is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both these teams won their opening games in the tournament. While Delhi Capitals outplayed five-time champions Mumbai Indians in what turned out to be a remarkable encounter, Gujarat Titans got the better of fellow IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants to get their campaign started off in style. Having won their previous and only matches so far, both these sides would enter this match with a lot of confidence and self-belief. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

On the bowling front, Gujarat Titans would once again rely on the in-form Mohammed Shami to provide them some early wickets. Shami would have Lockie Ferguson and Varun Aaron as his pace bowling partners. Gujarat would however be eager to have Shubman Gill amongst the runs. The youngster was picked by them ahead of the auction and is an important component of this new team. Vice-captain Rashid Khan will shoulder the spin bowling department with Rahul Tewatia as his partner.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will look forward to having their middle-order back in form. Against Mumbai, the loss of Mandeep Singh, skipper Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell put the team in a spot of bother before Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel bailed them out. Sarfaraz Khan is likely to be included in Mandeep Singh's place. Kuldeep Yadav will aim to continue his good form with the ball.

GT vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 10 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the GT vs DC clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

GT vs DC Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 10 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the GT vs DC match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

