Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 13 (ANI): Bangladesh veteran batter Litton Das opened up on his omission from the Champions Trophy 2025 squad and said that the selection wasn't in his hands, as reported by ICC.

When Bangladesh announced their Champions Trophy squad on Sunday, a few key players were notably absent from the 15-member team, one of whom was wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das.

After his explosive innings of 125 off just 55 balls against Durbar Rajshahi in the Bangladesh Premier League, the 30-year-old was candid about his non-selection and acknowledged that his exclusion was due to his poor run of form.

"The Champions Trophy selection wasn't in my control. The selectors took the call. They decide whom to play. My job is to perform. I haven't been able to do that," Litton was quoted by ICC as saying.

"I think I was a bit upset about it. I have the same mindset before and after the game today. The day has already passed. I have played a good knock but it's in the past. I start from zero again. I will keep working hard, let's see what happens next," he added.

Litton has been struggling for form while playing for the national team, failing to score more than single digits in his last seven ODI innings. His most recent 50+ score dates back to October 2023, against India in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

"I was given a clear message. Maybe not from the selectors but it is easy to find out why I wasn't picked in the team. I was dropped because I wasn't performing. There's nothing to hide about it. Basic, normal," Litton added.

Despite missing out on an important tournament, Litton expressed his desire to improve his game and turn it around so that he gets another shot with the national side.

"Fans will support me but then when I don't do well, people will be negative. That's not really my concern," he said. "I am focused on what I need to do. I haven't been playing well, so I need to improve my game. I won't change overnight, so I have to keep trying. People will love it when I score runs. (ANI)

