Barcelona, Apr 15 (AP) Roberto Bautista Agut earned his 399th tour-level victory by defeating Roman Safiullin 6-3, 7-6 (8) in the first round of the Barcelona Open on Monday.

Bautista Agut, a former No. 9 in the world, saved a set point in the tiebreaker before triumphing after nearly two hours on the Rafa Nadal center court.

Bautista Agut, who turned 36 on Sunday, will have his first opportunity to reach the milestone 400th win against seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.

Bautista Agut is trying to win his 12th ATP Tour title.

Rafael Nadal, a 12-time champion in Barcelona, will face Flavio Cobolli in his opening match on Tuesday following another injury layoff.

Qualifier Nick Hardt became the first Dominican to win an ATP match in six years after defeating Martin Landaluce 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

“It was a crazy day, obviously a very special day,” Hardt said. “I feel at home here in Barcelona. Two weeks ago, I won my first Challenger here, this week I qualified for my first ATP 500 and I just won my first Tour match in the main draw."

American Brandon Nakashima defeated 2023 semifinalist Daniel Evans 7-6 (5), 6-2 to set up a meeting with second-seeded Andrey Rublev. (AP) AM

