Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 (ANI): A superb eight wicket haul across both innings by spinner Simon Harmer and a gritty half-century from Temba Bavuma became the point of difference between India and South Africa at Kolkata during the first Test, leading to hosts' one of most shambolic defeats in recent memory as they failed to chase down 124 runs set by the reigning World Test Champions on Sunday and lost by 31 runs.

South Africa is now 1-0 up in the two-match series. This is India's first defeat at Eden Gardens since December 2012 in England. India continues to set new lows under Gambhir's coaching, as after a whitewash series loss to New Zealand last year, their first in 12 years, they have now lost their fourth Test under his leadership. He has also won four home Tests, two each against Bangladesh last year and West Indies this year. Even though the hosts did not have skipper Shubman Gill in the field due to a neck injury, the all-rounder boosted line-up fell like a pack of cards.

India started the second session at 10/2, with Washington Sundar (5*) and Dhruv Jurel (4*) unbeaten.

Jurel survived an lbw attempt in the first over itself against Keshav Maharaj and a caught behind review in the next, and also made up for these faults with two impressive boundaries against Corbin Bosch. Sundar also got one. However, for a while, boundaries dried up and Jurel threw away his wicket by trying to hit one over deep mid-wicket, finding Bosch there. He failed to impress again in this Test, scoring just 13 in 34 balls, giving Harmer his first wicket. India was 33/3 in 15 overs.

India's stand-in captain Rishabh Pant was also choked by Proteas spinners, and he eventually gave his wicket away to Harmer, a soft caught and bowled dismissal for just two in 13 balls, leaving India at 38/4 in 19.4 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja was the next up and broke the shackles, finding two quick boundaries within the span of six balls, taking India to the 50-run mark in 22.4 overs. Sundar and Jadeja kept the scoreboard ticking with some fine strike rotation.

Just when things were looking fine and India was a little more than halfway through the target, Harmer secured his third wicket and trapped Jadeja leg-before-wicket for 17. India was 64/5 in 27.1 overs.

Aiden Markram's golden arm removed a resolute Sundar, who had played out 92 balls for his knock of 31 before he gave a low catch to Harmer, who was already in action with the ball. India was down 72/6, staring at a defeat, with only Axar Patel left as a recognised batter.

Harmer also took Kuldeep's wicket, leaving India tottering at 77/7, with Harmer completing four-fers in both innings.

However, it did not stop Axar from relieving the pressure, with a four and six in successive balls against Maharaj, bringing down the target to 30s. A dot ball followed, and another big six came from Axar from long-on. However, on the next ball, Maharaj got his wicket. India was 93/8, with Axar gone for 26 in 17 balls, with a four and two sixes.

On the next ball, he got Mohammed Siraj, sealing a 31-run win for the Proteas.

Harmer (4/21) and Maharaj (2/15) kept India in check with their spin choke. Jansen (2/15) also delivered a double whammy to India by removing both their openers.

Earlier, at the end of the first session, India was 10/2, with Sundar (5*) and Jurel (4*) unbeaten.

The third day started with South Africa at 93/7, with Bavuma (29*) and Corbin Bosh (1*) unbeaten.

Proteas crossed the 100-run mark in 38.3 overs, as Bosch collected some boundaries against spin. The batter brought his long levers to use, tonking Kuldeep for a huge six over long-on, extending South Africa's lead to 100 runs.

The 44-run stand was looking threatening but got cut short thanks to a brilliant nip-backer from Jasprit Bumrah, which castled Bosch's middle stump. Bosch was gone for a well-made 37-ball 25 (with two fours and a six), leaving SA at 135/8.

With a streaky boundary, SA skipper Bavuma brought up his 26th Test fifty in 122 balls, with four boundaries. This knock once again served as a highlight of Bavuma's immense resilience and determination, receiving plenty of applause from the Indian crowd as well.

SA reached the 150-run mark in 51.2 overs.

In the 54th over, Mohammed Siraj uprooted the final two wickets of Simon Harmer (7) and Keshav Maharaj (0), leaving Bavuma (55*) stranded as the Proteas were skittled out for 153 runs, leading by 123 runs. A modest 124-run target was set for India.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/50) was the pick of the bowlers for India, unleashing destruction on day two. Kuldeep (2/30) and Siraj (2/2) also got the lion's share of wickets. Bumrah picked up one wicket.

During the run-chase of 124 runs, India was off to a poor start as Marco Jansen gave India a double whammy, as both Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and KL Rahul (1) nicked one to the keeper Kyle Verreynne. India was 1/2.

Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar made sure India escaped the first session without any further loss.

India had resumed the action at 37/1 on day two, trailing by 122 runs in response to South Africa's first innings total of 159. Rahul (13*) and Washington Sundar (6*) were unbeaten.

The duo had a 57-run stand, which was dislodged by Harmer by removing Sundar for an 82-ball 29 (with two fours and a six). India was 75/2. After that, KL (39 in 119 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Rishabh Pant (27 in 24 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (27 in 45 balls, with three fours) failed to capitalise on the starts they got, as Harmer (4/30) and Jansen (3/35) led to India being bundled out from 109/2 to 189/9, with skipper Shubman Gill unavailable to bat after a neck spasm following a boundary. India had a 30-run lead in response to the Proteas' first innings of 159 runs.

Proteas took to the field with an aim to eat into this slender lead, but Kuldeep and Jadeja constantly troubled the reigning World Test Champions with their impeccable turn, line and lengths, leaving them at 93/7 at the end of day two, with a lead of 63 runs.

Earlier on day one, the Proteas won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite a half-century partnership between openers Aiden Markram (31 in 48 balls, with five fours and a six) and Ryan Rickelton (23 in 22 balls, with four boundaries), the current WTC champions just could not battle the pace and class of Jasprit Bumrah (5/27) and Mohammed Siraj (2/47) and were skittled out for 159 runs. Wiaan Mulder (24 in 51 balls, with three fours) and Tony de Zorzi (24 in 55 balls, with a four and a six) tried to lay down a platform with a 43-run stand for the fourth wicket, but the Proteas collapsed from 114/3 to 159 all out.

Kuldeep Yadav also bowled well, getting two wickets for 36 runs.

India ended the first day at 37/1, with Marco Jansen getting Yashasvi Jaiswal for 12.

Brief Scores: India: 189 and 93/9 (Washington Sundar 31, Axar Patel 26, Simon Harmer 4/21) lost to SA: 159 and 153 (Temba Bavuma 55*, Corbin Bosch 25, Ravindra Jadeja 4/50) by 31 runs. (ANI)

