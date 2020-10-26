Munich, Oct 26 (AP) Bayern Munich can count on Serge Gnabry again after the Germany forward tested negative for the coronavirus.

Gnabry tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and had been quarantining at home. Bayern said the 25-year-old was tested every day since and had produced negative results each time before antigen tests on Saturday and Sunday “also came back negative.”

“The Munich health department has therefore concluded that the PCR test last Tuesday was a false positive and has lifted the isolation measures,” Bayern said Sunday.

Gnabry missed Bayern's 4-0 win over Atlético Madrid in their Champions League opener on Wednesday and the team's 5-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

He had started each of the team's four Bundesliga games before that, scoring a hat trick in the season-opening 8-0 rout of Schalke.

Gnabry was set to rejoin the rest of the squad ahead of its Champions League match at Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday. (AP)

