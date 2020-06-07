Sports News | Bayern Munich 'struck Ruthlessly': Manuel Neuer After 4-2 Win over Leverkusen

Leverkusen [Germany], June 7 (ANI): After a 4-2 victory over Leverkusen, Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer said that they were a better team in the match and 'struck ruthlessly'.

"Our mentality made the difference today. We conceded a goal after nine minutes, we were up against strong opponents," the club's official website quoted Neur as saying.

"But Wolfsburg won here, so we can certainly do the same. We showed that we were the better team. We needed some time to get a grip but struck ruthlessly then," he added.

Leverkusen opened the scoring in the early minutes of the game, on Saturday, as Lucas Alario netted the ball in the ninth minute, but Bayern turned the tide with Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry finding the net in a highly entertaining first half.

Robert Lewandowski added another goal to the tally after the restart, scoring his 30th goal so far this campaign, before Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz netted in the closing stages of the match.

Bayern Munich is placed on the top of Bundesliga table with 70 points, seven points ahead of the second-placed Borussia Dortmund. (ANI)

