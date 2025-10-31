Patna (Bihar) [India], October 31 (ANI): Bihar Cricket Association president Harsh Vardhan expressed satisfaction with the team's strong start in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

The BCA president was pleased with the players' intent and discipline throughout the matches.

The Bihar cricket team had a mixed start to their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign. After registering a dominant victory in their opening match against Arunachal Pradesh, their second encounter against Manipur ended in a draw due to persistent rain.

"I'm quite pleased with the way our team has performed so far in the Ranji Trophy. The boys showed great intent and discipline in both matches. While it's unfortunate that the second game ended in a draw due to rain, we're still on top of the Plate Group standings," said Harsh Vardhan.

While acknowledging the disappointment of the rain-affected draw, the BCA noted that Bihar remains on top of the Plate Group standings. "The focus now shifts to our next match against Meghalaya, and I'm confident the team will continue this positive momentum," he said.

Meanwhile, returning to the game, the second match, played at the Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium in Nadiad, was heavily impacted by adverse weather conditions. Continuous rain from Day 2 onwards left the ground unfit for play, forcing the umpires to call off proceedings. Manipur finished at 387/6 after the end of Day 3, before the match was eventually declared drawn.

In contrast, Bihar began its season on a high note earlier this month, defeating Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 165 runs. After winning the toss, Arunachal were bowled out for 105 in 32.3 overs, with Sakib Hussain leading Bihar's bowling attack with 6/41.

In reply, Bihar showcased batting dominance, amassing 542/9 in 166.3 overs, powered by Ayush Loharuka's brilliant 226, along with valuable contributions from Sakibul Gani (59), Bipin Saurabh (52), and Sachin Kumar Singh (75). For Arunachal, Techi Neri was the pick of the bowlers with 3/70.

Following on, Arunachal managed 272 in their second innings, with Neri (128) and Abhinav Singh (56) offering resistance, but Sakib Hussain (4/58) and Himanshu Singh (3/56) sealed an emphatic innings victory for Bihar. (ANI)

