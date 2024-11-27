Bihar (Patna) [India], November 26 (ANI): Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari heaped praise on young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi from the state after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the youngest player to be signed in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With a base price of Rs 30 lakh, the left-hand batter was bought by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for an impressive Rs 1.10 crore during the IPL 2025 auction.

Also Read | On Which Channel New Zealand vs England Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch NZ vs ENG 2024 Test Series Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

"It is a matter of pride for all Biharis. He is a very talented boy. The whole nation would be proud of him in the coming time. Our team selection process is very transparent. When we saw him 2-3 years ago, we knew he would make Bihar proud," Rakesh Tiwari told ANI.

It was a bidding war for the 13-year-old after Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals fought hard to land him in their squad. In the end, RR made the winning bid of Rs 1.1 crore.

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs PSG Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match at Allianz Arena.

Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player on the list. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at just 12 years and 284 days old. Last month, he was part of India U19's match against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed a 58-ball century.

In five first-class matches, Vaibhav has scored 100 runs, with a highest score of 41. He is currently participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Vaibhav's father Sanjeev Suryavanshi lauded Rakesh Tiwari's role in shaping Vaibhav's journey.

"If Rakesh Tiwari sir wasn't there, I don't think my child would have got the chance to play cricket for Bihar. We even had to sell our land due to financial issues, but I'm happy for Vaibhav. He is still a kid and might not understand what he has done today," Sanjeev Suryavanshi said, according to BCA release.

Vaibhav's journey to this milestone has been supported by his family's deep-rooted passion for cricket, with his father playing a significant role in nurturing his talent.

Currently representing Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he made his T20 debut against Rajasthan on November 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)