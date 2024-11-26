New Zealand vs England Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The New Zealand national cricket team vs England national cricket team Test series, named the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy as a tribute to New Zealand legend Martin Crowe and England great Graham Thorpe gets underway on November 28. The three-match Test series is set to be a highly exciting affair as two very competitive teams with some big names lock horns with each other to gain bragging rights in the longest format of the game. New Zealand enter this Test series on the back of a historic whitewash against India where the Black Caps completely outplayed Rohit Sharma and co in spin-friendly conditions. NZ vs ENG 2024: England-New Zealand Test Series To Be Named After Graham Thorpe and Martin Crowe/

England in contrast, were handed a 1-2 series defeat at the hands of Pakistan. Ben Stokes and co had handed Pakistan a thumping defeat by an innings in the first Test before losing the new two. With both teams in contrasting form, it remains to be seen how the NZ vs ENG Test series unfolds as it gets underway in Christchurch. For NZ vs ENG live telecast and streaming in India, read below.

How to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs England 2024?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the New Zealand vs England Test series in India. Fans looking for the New Zealand vs England live telecast in India can watch the NZ vs ENG Test series on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For New Zealand vs England online viewing options, read below. NZ vs ENG 2024: Selection Headache for New Zealand As Kane Williamson Locked In for First Test vs England.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming of New Zealand vs England 2024?

With Sony Sports Network being the official broadcast partner of the NZ vs ENG 2024, fans can watch the New Zealand vs England Test series live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website. But for fans to access SonyLIV as the NZ vs ENG viewing option, they will need to pay a subscription fee.

