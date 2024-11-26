The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 is back and Bayern Munich is all set to host PSG at their home at the Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich had a topsy turvy start to their UCL 2024-25 campaign as they have lost two games against Aston Villa and Barcelona and won two games against Benfica and Dinamo Zagreb. Currently at the 19th position in the UCL 2024-25 league table, Bayern Munich will look to get crucial three points in this game and try to secure direct qualification to the Round of 16. They are in a good-form in the Bundesliga but doesn't seem to be adapting with the demands of the European competition. Although they will be confident as across competitions, they have a six-game winning streak. Bayern Munich vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

For PSG, their UEFA Champions League campaign has been a struggle so far. They lost to Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. Won against Girona and drew against PSV. Being the third last from the bottom in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 table, PSG has a task cut out in front of them. Despite it being an away game, they need to win all the games from here on to have a realisitic chance at entering the direct qualification category to even staying in contention for the playoffs. Their form in Ligue 1 doesn't guarantee a solid performance in the match against Bayern Munich.

With the UCL 2019-20 finalists facing each other in the group stages fans are really interested in the match. Fans eager to know who will feature in the playing XI for both teams will get the complete information here.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Lineups Predictions for UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Bayern will again be without the services of Joao Palhinha due to an adductor problem, while Mathys Tel will need to be assessed after missing the clash with Augsburg last time out due to a knock. Aleksander Pavlovic and Josip Stanisic have joined training. As for PSG, Senny Mayulu, Lucas Hernandez, Goncalo Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe will miss the contest through injury. A call on Nuno Mendes is yet to be made. Bundesliga 2024-25: Harry Kane Shines as Bayern Munich Down Augsburg to Hold Top Position in League Standings.

Bayern Munich Predicted Playing XI: Manuel Neuer, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min Jae, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane.

PSG Predicted Playing XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Ousmane Dembele, Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola.

