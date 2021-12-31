Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 31: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was on Friday discharged from Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital here after recovering from COVID-19.

As per the Hospital sources, Ganguly was in a hemodynamically stable condition and was maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 percent on room air. India vs South Africa 1st Test: Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and Other Members of the Cricket Fraternity React to Virat Kohli’s Team Winning in Centurion (Check Post)

Ganguly had tested positive on Monday and had received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy. "The medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda had kept a close watch on Ganguly's health status," said Dr Rupali Basu MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital in an official release.

Ganguly, the former Indian skipper, was admitted to a hospital twice earlier this year and had also undergone emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.