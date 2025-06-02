Kolkata, Jun 1 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Sunday criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to relocate the playoff and final matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from Kolkata to Gujarat, claiming that it was influenced by political considerations.

"I previously addressed the media during a press conference regarding the political motivations behind the decision to relocate the playoffs and final matches from Eden Gardens. Recent developments have further illuminated this issue," State Sports Minister Aroop Biswas claimed in a statement issued late on Sunday evening.

"The satellite data utilised by the BCCI and the IPL governing body, which was presented as a meteorological assessment, indicated a likelihood of rain in Kolkata during this period. Consequently, the playoffs and final were moved to Gujarat," Biswas said.

However, it has become increasingly evident that this satellite report was not solely based on weather conditions but was influenced by political considerations, he claimed.

"Today, it is clear that cricket fans in Kolkata have been unjustly deprived of this significant sporting event due to political motives. The same satellite that forecasted potential rain in Kolkata failed to recognise the possibility of rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat," Biswas said.

He said this "discrepancy underscores" that the decision was not driven by meteorological factors, "but rather by a politically motivated agenda aimed at sidelining Bengal".

The BCCI had earlier announced that the second qualifier and the IPL final, scheduled to take place on June 1 and 3 respectively, will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad instead of Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Biswas had said last week that the BCCI's decision violated the IPL's rule that the previous year's champions' home ground will host the final.

