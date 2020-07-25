New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman on Saturday urged all the people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma to save the lives of those battling the virus.

Laxman, who played 134 Test matches and 86 ODIs for India, urged the coronavirus survivors to come forward to help others in these difficult times.

"#DonatePlasmaSaveLives! A very important initiative by @SCSC_Cyberabad @cyberabadpolice to facilitate plasma donations. I request all the COVID-19 survivors to come forward and donate their plasma which will help in saving lives. Be a #PlasmaWarrior," Laxman tweeted.

According to the official data, 1,007 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Telangana. The state has reported a total of 52,466 cases, which include 40,334 recoveries and 455 fatalities.

Meanwhile, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 13,36,861 as the country recorded 48,916 new cases on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total figure includes 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated, 31,358 deaths. (ANI)

