Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was confident that the Mumbai Indians' familiarity with the conditions at the Brabourne Stadium will give them an edge over Delhi Capitals in the WPL final here on Saturday.

The MI have already played three matches at the venue, but the Capitals are yet to play here despite having some net sessions.

"You know we are going to play the final on the same pitch, same ground. I think we understood a lot of things after playing three games here. So, we know the conditions really well and have played three games in four days (here)," said Harmanpreet in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Harmanpreet said the hectic schedule in the last few days has not affected the team.

"I see it in a positive way. We know what area to bowl, how to bat and how to execute yourself in a better way and which overs to take care of without losing too many wickets.

"I know we played three games in four days but we enjoyed all three matches and tomorrow is an important match and everybody is looking forward to that," she added.

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning was not overly perturbed by Mumbai's familiarity factor.

"We have got lots of energy within the group and as I said before we are really excited about the opportunity that we have given ourselves to go out there and play our best game. We have trained out here as well and a lot of players have played here before so that is certainly not an issue for us," Lanning said.

The Delhi outfit is having an extended break after their last league match on March 7, and Lanning said it has helped the team to remain in the best shape for the final.

"We had a busy period towards the back end of the tournament. So, it's been nice to be able to refresh ourselves and sort of sit back and see how the tournament played out. But I feel like we are in a really nice position to attack tomorrow," she noted.

But Lanning and her wards will be up against a supercharged Harmanpreet in the final. The skipper has so far made 236 runs from eight matches at a strike-rate of 157.

"We have a very long batting line-up. We try to add a few young Indian batters who can bat in death overs. So, I think that gives us confidence that I don't need to wait to spend time and rotate the strike and when the right time comes I can go for big shots," said Harmanpreet.

Delhi have an answer to Harmanpreet in Shafali Varma as the opener has made 300 runs from eight matches at a strike-rate of 157. Lanning hoped that Shafali would have one more big night on Saturday.

"Shafali has been excellent for us and got us off to some really nice starts. She has been really enjoying her cricket and has a big smile on her face, which is always a good sign I think.

"She is a very important part of our team on and off the field and I have really loved seeing her do well and no doubt she has got another big innings in her for tomorrow night," said Lanning.

It was one of the reasons Lanning was pinning her hopes on ending Delhi's final jinx.

The DC have been finalists in 2023 and 2024, losing to MI and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"Yeah in terms of the final, there is a lot more on the line than a league game. So, it is different but it's also an exciting opportunity. I think throughout the whole year we have had different people step up at different times.

"I don't feel like we rely on one or two players and that gives us a lot of confidence heading into tomorrow's game that no matter whose night it is that we will be able to deliver and really put Mumbai under pressure," said Lanning.

But for that, the Capitals will have to negate MI off-spinner Hayley Matthews, the highest wicket-taker in WPL 2025 with 17 wickets.

Harmanpreet underlined that factor.

"She's someone who's always wanted to ball for the team. She's someone who even wants to start with a smile, she always, you know, wants to take the first over. So, I think someone who is so excited to ball all the time, I think that person, just imagine how confident she is.

"She's someone who understands the conditions really well and I think over the time she understood what her best delivery is for these kinds of matches and I think that's giving her a lot of confidence," she said.

