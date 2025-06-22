Sports News | Belligerent Brook Takes England 327/5 at Lunch

Leeds, Jun 22 (PTI) Harry Brook went on the offensive against an inconsistent Indian pace attack, taking England to 327 for five at lunch on day three of the first Test here on Sunday.

Resuming at an overnight 209 for three, Brook (57 batting off 77) ensured that England scored at a brisk pace, totalling 118 runs in 28 overs. They still trail India by 144 runs.

The visitors got two welcome wickets of overnight centurion Ollie Pope (106 off 137) and England captain Ben Stokes (20 off 52).

Like day two, the trio of Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj could not match the accuracy of Jasprit Bumrah.

Brook, dismissed off a Bumrah no ball at the stroke of stumps on day two, was dropped by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant on 46 shortly before lunch. Jadeja, who was able to extract sharp turn from the rough, got one to turn away sharply but Pant could not hold on to the rising ball.

In the same over, Brook completed his 12th Test fifty, adding to the frustration of the Indians who have been sloppy with their catching thus far in the game. Led by captain Shubman Gill, the Indians were also very vocal about their issues with a worn out Dukes ball throughout the session.

The umpires relented before the 75th over while the new ball will be due after 80 overs.

The session belonged to the highly rated Brook who produced a display of audacious strokeplay from the get go.

Krishna offered two loose balls in the first over of the day and Brook duly put them for a four through point and six off over mid-wicket.

Brook's tactics against the pacers, including Bumrah, stood out as he charged down to them for aerial drives over extra cover.

Krishna, in his following over, was lucky to get Pope out as the England number three edged a short and wide ball to the keeper.

India's second success came after the first hour as Siraj had Stokes caught behind from round the wicket.

While Brook was the enforcer, Jamie Smith chipped in with 29 not out off 45 balls at the other end. The pitch is offering some turn on third day itself and Indian team management might just feel that they are missing their No.1 specialist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

