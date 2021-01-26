London [UK], January 26 (ANI): Chelsea's Ben Chilwell has said that Frank Lampard, who has been sacked as the head coach of the club, believed in him and showed faith in him for which he will always be grateful.

"You believed in me and showed faith to bring me to the club I now love. I will always be grateful. Thank you gaffer," Chilwell tweeted.

Chelsea parted ways with Lampard on Monday. "Chelsea Football Club have today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard. This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly," the had said in a statement.

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour also thanked Lampard for his faith and trust in him.

"Thank you for giving me an opportunity and for your faith and trust in me. It's been an honour to learn from you," he wrote.

Chelsea have not yet announced Lampard's successor. "The Club will be making no further comment until such time as a new Head Coach is appointed," the club had said.

The club is currently at the ninth spot in Premier League 2020-21 standings with 29 points from 19 matches. The side will next take on Wolves on Wednesday. (ANI)

