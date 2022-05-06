London [UK], May 6 (ANI): England test Captain and Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes on Friday hit a record-breaking 17 sixes in a single county cricket innings.

He surpassed Australian hard-hitter Andrew Symonds's record, who representating Gloucestershire hit Glamorgan for 16 sixes back in 1995. Other than Symonds, Graham Napier of Essex county had hit Surrey for 16 sixes in a single county cricket innings in 2011.

Also Read | Inter Milan vs Empoli, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

He accomplished this feat during his side's match against Worcestershire in the County Championship Division Two 2022 at New Road in Worcester.

This memorable knock by the Englishman also included an onslaught in the 117th over of the game, in which he smashed spinner Josh Baker for a whopping 6,6,6,6,6,4 in a single over. This fast-tracked Stokes from 70 (59) to 100 (64).

Also Read | Ben Stokes Smashes 34 Runs in One Over In First Appearance At County Championship 2022.

The all-rounder was finally dismissed by Worcestershire captain and spinner Brett D'Oliveira. His 88-ball 161 at the end included 8 fours and 17 sixes.

At the innings break, Durham stands at 580/6 declared in 128 overs, with Ned Eckersley and Liam Trevaskis unbeaten at 0. For Durham, Sean Dickson (104), Keegan Petersen (50), captain Scott Borthwick (89), David Bedingham (135) also played some brilliant knocks.

Pacer Ben Gibbon was the pick of the bowlers for Worcestershire, getting 2/94 in 25 overs, with four of them maidens.

Notably, England Cricket Board in April announced the appointment of all-rounder Ben Stokes as the men's Test team captain. Stokes succeeded Joe Root in becoming the 81st captain of the England men's Test team.

Brief Scores: Durham 580/6 declared (Ben Stokes 161, David Bedingham, Ben Gibbon 2/94) vs Worcestershire. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)