Ostrava (Czech Republic), Sep 24 (AP) Third-seeded Belinda Bencic cruised past Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open.

The Swiss will next Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.

Czech wild-card entry Tereza Martincova upset fifth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) to also make the quarterfinals at the indoor hardcourt tournament.

Pavlyuchenkova, who reached the final at the French Open this year, was 5-1 down in the second set but saved two match points before fighting back to force another tiebreaker.

The Czech wasted another match point at 6-5 but clinched her third victory over a top-20 player when Pavlyuchenkova's forehand sailed long.

Martincova will face fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece, who eliminated Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-4, 6-2.

Also, seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Magda Linette of Poland 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 to reach her sixth quarterfinal of the year and set up a match against top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland.

In the last second-round match, Jil Teichmann of Switzerland knocked out American Alison Riske 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to set up a meeting with second-seeded Petra Kvitova Czech Republic. (AP)

