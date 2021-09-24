Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) face each other in match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The DC vs RR, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 25, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams made winning starts to the second phase. Meanwhile, fans searching for DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below for details. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Delhi Capitals have been in sensational form this season as with seven wins in nine games, the Rishabh Pant led side are sitting comfortably at the top and are one of the favourites in the competition. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have closed the gap on the playoff spots with their last win and will be aiming to make it into the top four with a win. IPL 2021 Schedule For Free PDF Download Online.

DC vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Rishabh Pant (DC) can be the keeper in your team.

DC vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Shreyas Iyer (DC), Evin Lewis (RR), Mahipal Lomror (RR) can be the batsmen.

DC vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Chris Morris (RR), Liam Livingstone (RR), Axar Patel (DC) can be the all-rounders.

DC vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada (DC), Anrich Nortje (DC), Mustafzur Rahman (RR) can be the bowlers.

DC vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Shreyas Iyer (DC), Evin Lewis (RR), Mahipal Lomror (RR), Chris Morris (RR), Liam Livingstone (RR), Axar Patel (DC), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Anrich Nortje (DC), Mustafzur Rahman (RR).

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) can be selected as the captain if your DC vs RR Dream11 Team while Chris Morriss (RR), can be named as the vice-captain.

