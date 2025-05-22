Diu, May 22 (PTI) Buoyed by the success of the inaugural Khelo India Beach Games here, two eastern coastal states of West Bengal and Odisha have shown interest in hosting the next edition of the sports extravaganza.

The scenic Ghoghla Beach has been buzzing with over 2,100 athletes competing across eight disciplines in this six-day festival.

First held last year as a regional event, the Games have now been elevated under the Khelo India banner following a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Bengal Olympic Association general secretary Jahar Das said the state is ready and willing to host the next edition.

"It's really nice, very beautifully developed. I'm proud of the Union Territory government. Kudos to all the participants -- it's their credit," Das told PTI here.

He said Bengal's popular beaches like Digha, Mandarmani, and Gangasagar offer ideal venues.

"The BOA will give full cooperation. We already have the infrastructure. With Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promoting tourism and the new Jagannath Temple attracting lakhs, adding sports would be a double delight.

"In 2019, we hosted an invitational beach games, and the crowd was mindboggling. In the age of social media, it will get even more traction. Kolkata has perfect connectivity, so logistics won't be an issue," he added.

Das plans to meet BOA members after returning to Kolkata on Saturday to initiate the formal bid process.

"We will write to SAI expressing our interest in hosting KIBG 2026."

West Bengal, which sent a nine-member contingent to Diu, has won two silver medals so far. A third medal chance in 5km open water swimming was lost due to injury on Thursday.

"We will work to develop more beach sports athletes. With proper use of the Rs 840.03 crore sports budget, Bengal can become a powerhouse," Das said, adding that the state has strong traditions in sepak takraw and beach football.

Odisha also in fray

Neighbouring Odisha is also exploring the possibility of bidding. With a 480-km coastline and venues like Gopalpur, Puri, and Chandipur, the state sees beach sports as a natural extension of its sporting and tourism ambitions.

"Our 46-member contingent has won one silver and three bronze medals in pencak silat. The Games have been a big success," said Dhiraj Pattanayak, Officer on Special Duty, Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

"Hosting KIBG 2026 is something we will definitely consider. It could be the way forward," he added.

Diu's rise as a sporting destination

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu has undergone a sports infrastructure transformation, led by Secretary of Sports Dr Arun T.

"The UT has a long coastline with wonderful beaches like Nagoa and Ghoghla. Last year's pilot event was a huge success and got mentioned in Mann Ki Baat, which led to KIBG 2025," he said.

Over Rs 300-crore has been spent on infrastructure in the past eight years. A world-class cricket stadium is coming up in Silvassa, alongside archery and athletics facilities.

"In Silvassa, we've also built 24x7 sports complexes under flyovers with table tennis, chess, and basketball courts. In Diu, despite a population of just 50,000, we have two Olympic-sized swimming pools and two sports complexes," he said.

Asked whether Diu could host the Games again, Dr Arun smiled: "Who knows... with this level of success, it might just become an annual event."

