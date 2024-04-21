New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The much-awaited inaugural edition Bengal Pro T20 League is set to kick off after the IPL in June 2024. Franchises are eyeing to become a "formidable force on the cricketing stage" in the maiden season.

The Bengal Pro T20 League is conceptualized on the lines of the IPL involving eight franchise teams in both the men's and women's categories and the newly formed franchise team is excited to be part of the showpiece event.

The franchise owner of one of the teams in Bengal Pro T20 League seeks to promote the values of teamwork, integrity, and fair play.

"We are so excited to be a part of the Bengal Pro T20 League and are looking forward to how it unfolds. It is a new opportunity for us and we are doing our best. When we talk about our vision, it is to establish ourselves as a formidable force on the cricketing stage and create a healthy sporting culture and energize young talent," said Rishabh Bhatia, the Marketing Head of Servotech Power Systems Ltd.

"We want to develop community engagement by connecting with fans on a personal level and representing their hopes and aspirations. Through our participation in the league, we seek to promote the values of teamwork, integrity, and fair play while contributing positively to the growth and development of cricket in the Bengal region, ultimately, leaving a lasting legacy, not only in terms of sporting achievements but also in the hearts and minds of cricket enthusiasts everywhere," he added.

The upcoming season will see both men's and women's teams locking horns in the mega event. The eight teams will leave no stone unturned to showcase their skills. The newly formed franchise underscored the team's broader objective of deepening their involvement in the sports sector, leveraging it as a platform to expand their brand and connect with a wider audience.

"Servotech has always believed in shared successes and forming long-lasting connections. Our aspirations as a franchise team owner are very clear, here also we seek to create strong emotional connections with our team, fans and supporters and enjoy successes with them be it big or small," said Marketing Head of the company.

"We want to understand the game more and create a space where the right talent can flourish and explore itself. Additionally, our entry into the sports sector will in a way help expand our reach and establish our brand among the sports audience," he signed off. (ANI)

