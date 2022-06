Bengaluru, Jun 8 (PTI) Bengaluru FC on Wednesday announced the appointment of Englishman Simon Grayson as the club's head coach on a two-year contract ahead of the 2022-23 Indian Super League season.

Grayson, who has over 500 appearances as a player in England's top division sides, moved into coaching in 2004. He has managed seven clubs so far.

“When I spoke to the owner, his mind-set was the same as mine. I want this club to be winning trophies again. I am aware that BFC has been very successful in the past but the last few years haven't worked out like everybody would have liked it to," Grayson was quoted as saying in a media release.

“That happens in football - you learn from it and strive to do better - to get players to work harder on the pitch and off the pitch; that's the exciting part for me,” he added.

As a player, Grayson came through the youth ranks at Leeds United, moving on to Leicester City in 1992, where he made over 220 appearances across five seasons. With Leicester, he secured promotion to the Premier League as captain and also won the English League Cup in 1997, scoring in the semifinal against Wimbledon.

