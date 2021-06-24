Southampton, Jun 24 (PTI) Big things don't come easy, said India coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday as he acknowledged that New Zealand were the better team in the World Test Championship final that his side lost after an especially poor batting performance.

New Zealand won the game by eights wicket to deny another major title to Virat Kohli's team. India are yet to win an ICC title under Kohli.

India were bowled out for 217 and 170 during the WTC final, a decidedly below-par performance by the much-vaunted line-up.

"Better team won in the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a World Title. Classic example of Big things don't come easy. Well played, New Zealand. Respect," wrote Shastri on Twitter a day after the final.

Prior to Wednesday, New Zealand's only ICC title came way back in 2000.

More recently, they suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 2019 World Cup final. The Kiwis also made the ODI World Cup final in 2015.

Before the marquee game, Shastri had suggested a best of three final for the coming editions of the WTC, saying a one off game is just not enough to evaluate a team's credentials.

His views were echoed by Kohli on Wednesday.

The Indian skipper said this one defeat will not define his team's hard work of the past two years, including a remarkable away triumph over Australia despite an injury-ravaged squad.

