Adelaide [Australia], December 6 (ANI): Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc reinstated his reign of dominance after he registered his best-ever Test figures in the history of the longest format of the game on Day 1 of the second Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Starc bowled exceptionally well, continuing his dominance with the pink-ball. The speedster bagged six wickets in his spell of 14.1 overs where he conceded 48 runs and bowled two maiden overs as well in his spell. This was his 15th Test cricket five-wicket haul as Australian pacers ran through the Indian batting on Day 1 of the second Test in Adelaide.

The fast bowler snapped three wickets each in the first two sessions of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval, which included the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first ball of the day. Then the fiery left-arm quick went on to claim the wickets of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, and top scorer-Nitish Kumar Reddy.

This was Starc's maiden five-wicket haul against India in Tests, and his fourth with the pink-ball. Irt is pertinent to note that no other bowler even has more than two five-wicker hauls with pink-ball.

Starc also equalled the record of West Indies seamer Pedro Collins of taking wickets for the most times on the first ball of the Test match (thrice). Richard Hadlee, Geoff Arnold, Kapil Dev and Suranga Lakmal have achieved the same landmark during their Test career.

Recapping the Day 1 of the Adelaide Test, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against The Baggy Greens.

In front of Mitchell Starc's blitz, India's batters looked out of their depth. After the promising-looking 69-run partnership between Shubman Gill and KL Rahul ended, India lost wickets in a cluster.

From 69/1, India were reduced to 87/5 in a span of eight overs. Nitish tried to light up Adeladie with his 42-run blitzkrieg, but it could only propel India to 180.

In reply, Australia found comfort in the unbeaten 62-run stand between Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne. At the end of the day, Australia stood in a commanding position with 86/1 on the board, trailing by 94 runs. (ANI)

