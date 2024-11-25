Perth [Australia], November 25 (ANI): India secured a historic victory in Perth on Sunday, defeating Australia by 295 runs in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With this win, India leads the five-match Test series 1-0.

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the match, taking eight wickets, including a crucial five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Also Read | BGT 2024-25: Josh Hazlewood's Comments Tell Australia Is a Divided Dressing Room, Says Adam Gilchrist.

Australia resumed their innings at 227/8 after Tea but managed to add only 11 more runs. Debutant Harshit Rana claimed the final wicket, dismissing Alex Carey for 36.

Nathan Lyon was the first to fall after Tea, bowled by Washington Sundar for a duck. India needed just one more wicket to seal their historic win, and Rana delivered by clean bowling Carey.

Also Read | BGT 2024-25: Rohit Sharma Joins India National Cricket Team in Perth, Practices Against Pink Ball (Watch Video).

Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were the standout bowlers in this innings, each taking three wickets. Washington Sundar took two wickets, while Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed with one wicket each.

India's bowlers dominated throughout the match, leading to a comprehensive and memorable victory in the first Test of the series.

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. India was bundled out for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 in 78 balls, with three centuries and a six) playing crucial knocks and forming a vital 48-run sixth wicket stand.

Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, with skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc getting two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse and they were reduced to 79/9 at one point. However, Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took the Aussies to 104 runs, giving India a lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the top-most bowler for India, taking 5/30 in 18 overs. Harshit Rana also impressed on debut with a spell of 3/48.In their second innings, India swelled their lead massively. There was a 201-run opening stand between KL Rahul (77 in 176 balls, with five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal also had a fine 74-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (25 in 71 balls, with two fours). Later, he succumbed to Mitchell Marsh for 161 in 297 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes. An 89-run stand between Virat (100* in 143 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Washington Sundar (29 in 94 balls, with a six) and a 77-run stand with Virat and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* in 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes) pushed India to 487/6. India lead by 533 runs, setting the Aussies a gigantic 534 runs to win.

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood got a wicket each.

At the end of the third day's play, Australia was 12/3, with Bumrah striking twice and Mohammed Siraj getting one.Mohammed Siraj's two wickets and Travis Head's aggressive 63 off 72 deliveries were the highlights of the first session. Australia was 104/5 on Day 4 at Lunch.

Siraj, fully fired up, claimed the first wicket of the day, dismissing Usman Khawaja for 4, leaving Australia struggling at 17/4. Australia's struggles continued as they reached 50 in 17.3 overs.

Steven Smith and Travis Head then stabilized the innings with a solid partnership. They added 62 runs, but Siraj struck again, dismissing Smith for 17, reducing Australia to 79/5.Travis Head, known for his resilience against India, remained unbeaten on 63 off 72 deliveries, including seven boundaries. His fight and determination were evident as he continued to battle.

Indian bowlers wreaked havoc as Australia found themselves struggling at 227/8 at Tea on Day 4.

Resuming their innings at 104/5, Travis Head showcased some exceptional shots, scoring a brilliant 89 off 101 balls with eight boundaries before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, leaving Australia at 161/6.

Mitchell Marsh followed soon after, dismissed for 47, as Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed his first Test wicket, bringing Australia to 182/7.

The last wicket to fall before tea was Mitchell Starc, who was caught brilliantly by Dhruv Jurel off Washington Sundar's delivery, departing for 12. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)