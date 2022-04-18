New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat and World No. 3 Sukant Kadam will lead the Indian para badminton contingent at the Brazil Para Badminton International tournament beginning in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.

The BWF Para Badminton International Level 2 event is taking place after a gap of two years.

"The year 2022 started well with the Spain tournament and I want to keep the momentum going and keep winning. My training is going well and I plan to execute everything that I have been practising," Bhagat said in a release.

Bhagat, who had won the Tokyo Paralympics gold medal, claimed two silver and a bronze at the Spanish Para Badminton International last month.

Sukant Kadam, who had ended with a bronze at Spain, said he is looking at the event as a preparation for the upcoming major events.

"I have been training hard and the results are there for everyone to see. The Brazil tournament is part of my preparation for Asian Games and World Championships which are scheduled for later this year.

"Brazil will see the best talent coming and I would like to do well at the tournament."

Apart from Bhagat and Kadam, Manoj Sarkar, Tarun Dhillon, Parul Parmar, Nitesh Rana, Manasi Joshi, Palak Kohli and Nithya Sri are the other top Indian para shuttlers, who will be participating in the tournament.

