Zagreb (Croatia), Feb 3 (PTI) Junior world championships silver medallist Bhateri will fight for bronze in women's 65kg category after losing by technical superiority to Japan's Mahiro Yoshitake in the Zagreb Open, here Friday.

The 22-year-old Indian wrestler will now take on Croatia's Iva Geric in the bronze medal match.

Though Bhateri started the bout on a positive note, matching the Japanese wrestler in speed and technique, she was overpowered in the second period with her opponent effecting six take-down moves.

Bhateri had taken a 2-1 lead at the start of the second period and there was hope she would fight till the very end, but once the resistance was broken there was no looking back for the Japanese.

The other Indian woman wrestler Radhika lost to Irina Ringanci in the 68kg quarter-final, with the Moldovan earning victory by fall.

Radhika was no match for the 21-year-old Ringanci, winner of the World Championships gold in Olso in 2021, with the Moldovan's aggressive game seeing her notch up six points in the first period.

Ringanci overpowered the India within the first 30 seconds of the bout with her far superior technique, and at the end of the first period she was leading 6-2.

The second period saw the Moldovan come at the tiring Indian even more aggressively. Ringanci effected a takedown, which fetched her four points and a victory by fall with one minute left on the timer.

On Thursday, Aman Sehrawat had clinched a bronze medal in the men's 57kg category after the 17-year-old defeated Zane Raye Rhodes Richards of the US 10-4.

India's top eight wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya had opted out of the tournament, a decision which came following their revolt against Wrestling Federation of India and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

World championship medallist Deepak Punia (86kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sangeeta Phogat (62kg), Sarita Mor (59kg), Jitendra Kinha (79kg) have also opted out of the event.

