Rabat (Morocco), Jul 3 (PTI) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar shot one-under 72 to lie at Tied-37 in the USD 2 million International Series Morocco here.

Bhullar, the most successful Indian on the Asian Tour with 11 wins, was four shots behind John Catlin, the reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion.

Catlin, who was not having the best of seasons this year after a fantastic 2024, roared back into form on a golf course he loves. The American started with a five-under par 68 and a tie for the lead in the opening round at the par-73 Royal Golf of Dar Es Salam course.

Catlin lost a play-off at the event last year to New Zealand's Ben Campbell's stunning eagle-birdie finish. Catlin was six-under through his opening nine – the back nine of the golf course. However, two bogeys and a birdie on his way back dropped him to a share of the lead with two-time International Series champion, Peter Uihlein, who had six birdies and one bogey.

Australian Maverick Antcliff with only one of four bogey-free rounds during the day, joined Korea's Hongtaek Kim, winner of the GS Caltex Maekyung Open last year, and Thailand's Sarit Suwannarut in a tie for third place on 69.

