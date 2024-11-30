Doha, Nov 30 (PTI) India's Gaganjeet Bhullar shot three-under 69 to rise to tied third place with one more round to go in the USD 2.5 million International Series Qatar here on Saturday.

Bhullar (70-68-69) was four shots behind American Peter Uihlein (66-68-70) at 13-under and Zach Bauchou, also from US, was placed second at 12-under with rounds of 68-68-70.

Among other Indians, Anirban Lahiri (69-73-68) was T-12, Veer Ahlawat (72-71-71) was T-33, SSP Chawrasia (72-69-74) and Shiv Kapur (71-72-72) were T-39.

Yuvraj Sandhu, Karandeep Kochhar, Jeev Milkha Singh, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rashid Khan and S Chikkarangappa missed the cut.

Bhullar had four birdies against one bogey, while Lahiri had six birdies against two bogeys in his 68.

Uihlein will have another crack at winning his second International Series title after he took the third-round lead. The American birdied the final two holes at Doha Golf Club to make up for a fairly lacklustre day by his high standards to record a one-under-par 71 for a one-shot lead over countryman Bauchou.

Bauchou returned a 70 and is three ahead of Italian Stefano Mazzoli, who aced the par-three 17th, for a 69 and Bhullar.

Bhullar was tied third with Stephen Mazzoli, who had an ace on the par-3 17 for the first hole-in-one in his career. He used a wedge and his ball went straight into the cup without touching the surface.

South African Louis Oosthuizen and Suteepat Prateeptienchai from Thailand are tied for fifth on eight-under following rounds of 71 and 70 respectively.

