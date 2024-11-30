West Indies National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: West Indies will look to carry on their good form as they lock horns with Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series. The Windies have an unassailable lead in the series having beaten Bangladesh by a massive margin of 201 runs in the opener at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda. And following that victory, the West Indies national cricket team will hope for a series sweep. Bangladesh national cricket team needless to say, will be under pressure and aim at putting up an improved performance, especially with the bat in hand if they are to pose a challenge. WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Bangladesh Match in Jamaica.

Justin Greaves was deservedly named Player of the Match in the WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 for scoring a magnificent undefeated 115 in the first innings that helped West Indies post a mammoth 450/9d. He also took two wickets in Bangladesh's first innings. Apart from him, the likes of Mikyle Louis and Alick Athanaze were impressive as well. On the other hand, Bangladesh's shining light in Antigua and Barbuda were the pacers, especially Taskin Ahmed who took six wickets in West Indies' second innings. Hasan Mahmud too impressed with this three-wicket haul in the first innings. WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024: West Indies National Cricket Team Ends Two-Year Losing Streak at Home With 201-Run Win Over Bangladesh.

When is WI vs BAN 2nd Test 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The West Indies national cricket team vs Bangladesh national cricket team 2nd Test 2024 will be played on Saturday, November 30. The WI vs BAN 2nd Test 2024 will be played at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the WI vs BAN 2nd Test 2024 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. As a result, fans in India will not be able to watch the WI vs BAN live telecast on any TV channel. For the WI vs BAN 2nd Test 2024 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the WI vs BAN Test series 2024. Those looking for an looking for an online viewing option, can watch the WI vs BAN 2nd Test 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but would need to have a match pass for the same.

