Chennai, Jul 25 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna on Saturday had a mixed run in the Blitz event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland as he won four games and lost seven.

He also managed three draws to take his points tally to 24 with three more rounds of the Classical format to go.

Poland's Radoslaw Wojtaszek is on top of the standings with 31 points. He beat Harikrishna in both the blitz games.

In the blitz format, each plays the other twice.

The Indian No. 3 had defeated young German Vincent Keymer in the fourth round of the Classical event for his maiden win on Friday.

Harikrishna had earlier finished second in the rapid section of the tournament and had won the Chess960 event.

The Biel Chess Festival, the first major event to be played over the board, is being held by adhering to all health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the tournament website.

At the chessboard, the distance is increased by having two tables between the players. All pieces, boards and chess clocks are cleaned after each game. Also, spectators are not allowed at the venue.

