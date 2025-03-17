Supaul (Bihar) [India], March 17 (ANI): Mohammed Izhar, a young cricketer from Supaul, Bihar, has been selected as a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, triggering a wave of pride and happiness in the family and his state.

Chennai Super Kings, the five-time IPL champions, will kickstart their campaign against arch-rivals and five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the home arena of Chepauk Stadium on March 23. Ahead of their campaign, they have roped in the Bihar youngster as a net bowler, promising him the exposure and memories that could take him very far in his cricketing journey.

Izhar's mother, Shabnam Khatun, was happy about her son's selection, saying to ANI, "We did not expect this. He faced a lot of struggles and hardships to reach here. We are really happy. He said that he will make us proud and my blessings are with them."

Izhar's brother, Saad Aalam also said he wants him to play for Team India.

"We are happy for his selection. He has struggled a lot to get here," he added.

The bowler's uncle, Mohammed Jahangir, also said that Izhar always wanted to play cricket and worked really hard for his game.

"He is my nephew and there is a lot of happiness about this within the family and community. He always wanted to play cricket. Despite us asking telling him not to play, he did not obey. He was chosen at the state level for Bihar in 2019-2020, and from then he kept progressing and a lot of people supported him. He studied and played cricket. We hope that he plays international cricket for India and makes us proud," he said.

Bihar Minister Neeraj Kumar Bablu also told ANI, "I congratulate Izhar for making the district and the state proud. We hope he will keep playing like this in the future and move forward. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages players so much that they keep playing with all their passion and dedication. We will felicitate him when he return." (ANI)

