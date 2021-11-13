Saint John's [Antigua], November 13 (ANI): Barbados captain Hayley Matthews feels her side can cause upsets in the women's cricket T20 competition in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games despite going into the tournament as "underdogs".

Barbados -- the representatives from the West Indies -- has been drawn in Group A with Australia, India and Pakistan.

Also Read | NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Final.

"Seeing the groups now shows there'll be some pretty exciting times ahead. We will definitely be going into the competition as underdogs but as long as we play the right cricket in England we can definitely create some upsets and we're looking forward to doing just that," said Matthews in Windies Cricket release.

The matches will be played at the world-famous Edgbaston ground. This is the first time women's cricket will be played at the multi-sports event.

Also Read | Olympic Bronze-Winning Squad To Join National Hockey Camp in Bhubaneshwar for Asian Champions Trophy.

The host nation team for the Games, Team England, will be in action for the first time on July 30 when they will take on the winner of a qualifying tournament which is due to take place at the start of 2022.

They will then play South Africa in the early session on August 2, followed by a third match against New Zealand in the evening session on August 4.

India face Australia in the tournament opener and will then take on Pakistan on July 31.

Birmingham 2022 will be the first time that T20 cricket has been included in the Games and it is also the first time that women's cricket has been on the sports programme at any Commonwealth Games, with men's 50 overs cricket included in the 1998 edition which was held in Kuala Lumpur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)