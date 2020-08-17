Manipur [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Indian boxer Sarita Devi on Monday informed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

In an interaction with ANI, Devi said she had fever and muscle pain for the past three days because of which she underwent coronavirus testing and the result returned out to positive.

Devi said her husband has also tested positive for the infection. However, her son has tested negative. (ANI)

