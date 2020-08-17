With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being around the corner, players of all the teams are gearing up for the tournament and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul is no exception. Recently, the dashing batsman took to his official Instagram page and shared some pictures from his recent training session with head coach Anil Kumble, Mayank Agarwal and some other KXIP teammates. In the series of images shared by Rahul, the star cricketer was seen smashing the ball out of the park along with polishing his wicket-keeping skills. The star cricketer also mentioned that he enjoyed the practice session, and one can expect him to fire in UAE. KXIP Captain KL Rahul Hits Nets Hard As He Gears Up for IPL.

“Glad to have a got in a few good training session with the boys and coach @anil.kumble @mayankagarawal @karun_6 @suchithj16 @gowthamyadav1 @kxipofficial,” wrote Rahul while sharing the pictures on Instagram. Well, the 28-year-old certainly looks in a great frame of mind which is definitely not a great piece of news for the opposing teams. Meanwhile, let’s look at his post. KXIP Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Kings XI Punjab Team Led by KL Rahul.

View Post:

Rahul has been the cornerstone of KXIP batting line-up in the last two seasons and his IPL record is stupendous too. This year, however, the Karnataka-born cricketer will also handle the reins of the team and will aim to guide the Punjab-based side to their maiden IPL title. During the mission, nevertheless, he will have the services of Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Shami, who are the proven stars of T20 cricket. However, with the gala tournament scheduled to take place in UAE due to the COVID-19 crisis in India, Rahul and other KXIP players will have to tackle a different challenge altogether.

