Nur-Sultan, Jun 30 (PTI) Reigning youth world champion Sachin Siwach produced a scintillating performance to cruise into men's 57kg quarterfinals of the Elorda Cup as he beat Turkmenistan's Ykhlas Gylychjanov with a unanimous 5-0 verdict here on Thursday.

The 22-year-old pugilist put forth a commanding show against his opponent but it was end of the road for former World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur as she lost 2-3 to her Chinese opponent Xu Zichu in a gripping 60kg last-8 contest.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of 5th Test Against England, Jasprit Bumrah To Captain India.

Two other Indian boxers, Lakshya Chahar and Harsh Lakra, also bowed out of the event, having gone down to their respective Kazakh rivals.

While Lakshya lost to Abzal Kuttybekov in the 86kg quarterfinals encounter 0-5, his compatriot Harsh also faced a similar fate, having been outclassed by Yerassyi Zhakpekov 0-5 in the 80kg preliminary round.

Also Read | ISL 2022-23 Transfers: FC Goa Sign Goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh on Two-Year Contract.

The finals of the tournament will be played on July 4 and the champion boxer will receive USD 700, while the silver and bronze medallists will take home USD 400 and USD 200 respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)