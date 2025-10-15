Vancouver [Canada], October 15 (ANI): The Brampton Blitz were crowned inaugural champions of the Canada Super 60 at BC Place in Vancouver, defeating the Montreal Royal Tigers by eight wickets.

The Blitz were lethal with the ball, with top-quality spells from Canada's Dillon Heyliger (4/9), along with David Wiese (3/6) and Chris Greaves (3/16) that skittled the Tigers for just 69 in eight overs. Shakib Al Hasan (29 off 12) and Canada's Dilpreet Bajwa (18 off 8) were the only batters to reach double figures for the Tigers.

Chasing 70, the Blitz made light work of the target. Martin Guptill (23* off 13) extended his fine form, while James Vince (34 off 16) top-scored with four fours and two sixes. Alex Davies finished proceedings in style, thumping a six to seal victory in just 5.5 overs.

Earlier in the day, the Brampton Blitz cruised into the final with a dominant nine-wicket victory over the Mississauga Masters. Chasing 148, Martin Guptill (79 off 25) and Will Smeed (63 off 21) put on a mammoth 141-run stand in just 6.5 overs. Guptill smashed 11 sixes and two fours in a whirlwind knock, while Smeed carved eight sixes and a four to take the Blitz home in eight overs.

In the first innings, Leus de Plooy (43 off 20) and Sikandar Raza (29 off 13) gave the Masters an explosive start. Shubham Ranjane (25 off 9) carried the momentum forward with a high-octane cameo alongside Rayyan Pathan (19 off 7) to post a formidable total. Piyush Chawla was the pick of the Blitz bowling attack, claiming three wickets for 23 runs in two overs.

In the first semi-final, the Montreal Royal Tigers defeated the Vancouver Kings by 24 runs to book their place in the Canada Super 60 final. Batting first, the Tigers lost early wickets, including opener James Brown, who struck a fluent 26 off 10 balls.

Coming in at 40/3 in 3.2 overs, Nick Hobson (50 off 23) took control of the innings, smashing four fours and four sixes to lift the Tigers to 100/6 in 10 overs. Baltej Singh (3/21) was the pick of the Kings' attack, while Jaskaran Singh (1/7), Dwayne Pretorius (1/14) and Tajinder Singh (1/5) claimed a wicket each.

In response, skipper Shakib Al Hasan's miserly spell of 2/5 in two overs, coupled with Ryan Higgins' (2/16) two-wicket haul, dented the Kings' chase early. Despite fighting efforts from Max Chu (25 off 10), Obus Pienaar (20 off 11) and Jaskarandeep Singh (16 off 13), the Kings were restricted to 76/7 in 10 overs.

David Wiese was named Most Valuable Player of the inaugural Canada Super 60, scoring 149 runs at a strike rate of over 213 and picking up nine wickets in a stellar all-round campaign that led the Brampton Blitz to the trophy.

Mississauga Masters' Leus de Plooy finished as the top scorer of the tournament with 238 runs in six innings at a strike rate of over 231. Canada's Dilpreet Singh Bajwa finished as the fifth-highest run getter with 174 runs at an average of 44.

Brampton Blitz's Dillon Heyliger was the tournament's top wicket-taker, claiming 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 11.76. Notably, Canada's Tajinder Singh finished as the third-highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets. (ANI)

