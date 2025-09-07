Mumbai, September 7: Former New Zealand run machine Ross Taylor is set to represent Samoa at the upcoming Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier in Oman to push their cause of scripting a maiden appearance for them in next year's global event. The Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier will kick off on October 8. Let's take a look at cricketers who have played for two nations. Ross Taylor Comes Out of Retirement, New Zealand Legend to Play for Samoa in International Cricket in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia-East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

Roelof van der Merwe

Spinner Roelof van der Merwe has played for South Africa (2009-10) and for the Netherlands Cricket Team (2015-25).

David Wiese

All-rounder David Wiese has played international Cricket for South Africa (2013-16) and Scotland (2021-24).

Dirk Nannes

Left-arm seamer Dirk Nannes played cricket for Australia (2009) and Netherlands (2009-10).

Eoin Morgan

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan played for two countries, namely England (2009-22) and Ireland (2006-09), before retiring from international cricket. South Africa Spinner Prenelan Subrayen Gets ICC Nod, Cleared To Bowl in International Cricket.

Corey Anderson

Left-hand batter Corey Anderson has played international cricket for New Zealand (2012-18) and for the United States of America (2024-25).