Rio De Janeiro, Aug 20 (AP) Brazil will play Ghana and Tunisia in two friendlies in September in Europe as part of its final preparations for the World Cup.

The Brazilian soccer confederation said Friday that the matches will be played on Sept. 23 and 27.

Brazil had been set to play Argentina in a suspended World Cup qualifying match in September, even though both teams have already reached the tournament in Qatar, but FIFA agreed this week to cancel that game.

Brazil coach Tite will announce his squad for the friendlies next Friday. He said in recent interviews he is considering bringing in players who have not played most of the World Cup qualifying campaign, such as Flamengo striker Pedro.

Brazil is in Group G at the World Cup — which starts in November — along with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea. Tunisia is part of Group D with France, Denmark and Australia. (AP)

